The FTSE100 is higher, helped by another, albeit more manageable, spell of positive news from some big index heavyweights. With no additional news of trade wars or tensions yet to surface today, investors are looking to end the week on the high note. Stronger USD and higher Brent crude are adding extra notes of positivity to market sentiment, extending the risk appetite to recently more docile Banks & Financials.

Contributors: FTSE +50pts, propped up by the uncharacteristically strong RB (results beat expectations), BLT (shale asset sale to BP), HSBA/BARC/RBS/STAN (momentum, risk appetite), RDSB (preference over BP, higher oil price), VOD/BT/GSK (rebound, momentum), GSK (rebound), RIO (BLT read-across) and PSON (breakout, results). Resisting the upside are BATS/AZN/REL (profit taking).

Technicals: The FTSE100 has made a bullish break above 7685 to test 7700, extending a 9-day rising channel towards June 7791 highs.