Drax Group: Unloading the biomass

Shares in power-generation company Drax Group are -5% in mid-morning trading after the company reported significantly reduced earnings (EBITDA -15.7% YoY) and operating cash flow (-43% YoY).

Drax Group: Unloading the biomass
,

Two unplanned generation unit outages and £27m in coal asset write-offs are stated as the primary reason for much of the pre-tax earnings losses, while some of the blame for lower cash flows is being pinned on seasonality (lower summer demand).

Despite a significant reduction in operating cash flows,   Drax Group  announced an improved dividend pay-out (+14.3%, from 4.9p to 5.6 per share), in an effort, perhaps, to mollify disgruntled shareholders. This also comes hot on the heels of a £50m share buy-back programme that was unveiled with 2017 FY results in February (which, coincidentally, also reported a pre-tax loss).

With yet another disappointing earnings report today, have the investors finally had enough? A combination of poor results and new capital allocation plans seem to go hand in hand for   Drax Group  lately. And while utility companies typically boast healthy dividend yields ( Centrica  8.74%, United Utilities  5.55%,   Severn Trent  4.69%), is   Drax Group (4.55% dividend yield)  perhaps struggling to keep up with larger industry peers in maintaining superior return on shareholder equity?

While the seasonal slow-down factor may pass, how much longer can   Drax Group  afford to shower shareholders with capital returns amidst disappointing corporate results?

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Drax Group: Unloading the biomass

Drax Group: Unloading the biomass

Tesco to jack up competition plans

Tesco to jack up competition plans

Free range FTSE

Free range FTSE

Powell restores confidence

Powell restores confidence

China trade a double-edged sword

China trade a double-edged sword

Maven makes new appointment to North East investment team

Maven makes new appointment to North East investment team

Hays: A sign of rising economic confidence?

Hays: A sign of rising economic confidence?

A hard exit for Dave

A hard exit for Dave