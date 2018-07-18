Free range FTSE

The FTSE is positive, but remains range-bound (7650-7680 channel). That said, it sits in the upper half of said range, thanks to weak June UK inflation data sending Sterling back levels last traded in Oct-Nov 2017, flattering FTSE’s many globally-exposed names. Note preference for defensives driving/buoying the index today.

Contributors: FTSE +40pts, supported by HSBA (heavyweight), DGE/AZN/GSK/PRU (weak GBP, momentum), BATS/ULVR/RB/IMB (defensives, weak GBP), BLT (results), RIO (momentum from results), CRH (weaker EUR, M&A news) and BP/RDSB (oil off lows). Pushing in the opposite direction are SMIN (profits warning) and RMG (negative momentum from results). Technicals: The FTSE100 is trading in the upper half of a 7650-7680 range, consolidating its recent rebound.

