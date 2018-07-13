Maven Capital Partners (“Maven”), one of the UK’s most active private equity houses, has further expanded its investment team with the appointment of Jamie Fraser to help manage funds across the North East. Joining as Investment Manager to source and complete deals on behalf of Maven’s private equity funds, Jamie will also help manage the £27m North East Development Capital Fund (NEDCF), supported by the European Regional Development Fund and the £20m Finance Durham Fund, established by Durham County Council.

Jamie joins with 15 years’ of commercial banking experience supporting SMEs and mid-market clients across a range of transactions including corporate acquisitions, private equity buy-outs, restructuring and disposals, most recently for Lloyds Bank as a Relationship Director. Prior to his role at Lloyds Bank, Jamie worked at The Bank of Scotland, in a variety of client facing roles, dealing principally with mid-market clients and SMEs.

Strengthening Maven’s presence across the region, Jamie will work closely with SMEs and high growth businesses to help them evolve and achieve their growth plans. The appointment follows the recent announcement of Maven to manage the £27m NEDCF which will provide equity, debt and mezzanine funding of up to £2m to established businesses.

Maven’s North East team has been successfully investing in dynamic SMEs across the region for almost 20 years, led by Michael Vassallo, the team has also been active in the market through its management of the £20m Finance Durham Fund. Recent transactions include the £2.7m investment in intranet software specialists, Orchidsoft, and its backing of the craft distillery, Durham Gin.

Maven has significant experience of managing similar initiatives on behalf of the Northern Powerhouse and the Midlands Engine, and since 2009 has invested over £340 million in over 180 UK SMEs to support their growth ambitions.