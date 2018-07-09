The FTSE100 is positive, holding around the highs of the day, albeit almost exactly where it started the uneventful trading session. Traders continue to chew the fat over the changing of the guard at DExEU, although there is more impetus from heavyweight Miners thanks to a weaker USD, a China equity rebound and the weekend digestion of the first move in the US-China trade conflict.

Contributors: FTSE +30pts, helped higher most notably by RDSB (heavyweight, bounce, oil off lows), BATS (defensive), Miners (copper off lows, China equity bounce), AZN (rebound), LLOY (risk appetite, momentum) and IAG (breakout after rebound). Holding the index back most drastically (by 2pts a piece) are BP (Reuters says front-runner to buy BHP Billiton’s US onshore Oil assets) and VOD (profit taking after bounce). Technicals: The FTSE100 is stuck at 7650, just shy of the highs of the day, in a 1-week rising channel but held back by May falling highs resistance.