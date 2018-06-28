Greene King: Footfall up on football, but costs rising too

Greene King management may well be toasting the recent good weather and England’s World Cup success, with Pub Company Sales up a sparking 2.2% like-for-like in the last 8 weeks, but the future is perhaps not so bubbly for them or investors. Or drinkers for that matter. And not just because of that global shortage of CO2.

Greene King: Footfall up on football, but costs rising too
,

Greene King management may well be toasting the recent good weather and England’s World Cup success, with Pub Company Sales up a sparking 2.2% like-for-like in the last 8 weeks, but the future is perhaps not so bubbly for them or investors. Or drinkers for that matter. And not just because of that global shortage of CO2.

That +2.2% is much improved on the -1.7% like-for-like growth reported for the segment for 2017/18 (-1.2% when snow impact excluded). And the second half of last year was better than the first, even after that snow. But full year adjusted profits still fell a whopping 11.2% dented by exceptionals and the final dividend has been kept flat. Hardly a confidence booster for investors.

More importantly the latest guidance hints at £45-50m more cost inflation in 2018/18, keeping margins under pressure. And with management only targeting cost savings of £30-35m this won’t be enough to overcome said inflation, unlike last year. Not good for margins.

The result is that even hopes of like-for like growth in its Pubs segment in 2018/19 – as opposed to last year’s contraction – is falling on deaf ears and the shares are back sharply from near 9-month highs, retracing a hefty chunk of their recent 42% bounce from April lows.

Where the shares go from here could be dependent on how far England makes it on the journey to Moscow.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Serco: Costly guidance update

Serco: Costly guidance update

More waffle from Brussels

More waffle from Brussels

England v Belgium, May v Europe

England v Belgium, May v Europe

Trumpfusion on Trade

Trumpfusion on Trade

Trump goes for (own) goal on Tech?

Trump goes for (own) goal on Tech?

Airlines: Heathrow & Oil

Airlines: Heathrow & Oil

Country-wide of the mark

Country-wide of the mark

Quelle surprise! It’s Erdogain

Quelle surprise! It’s Erdogain