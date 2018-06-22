FTSE shrugging off stronger Pound

The FTSE is on the rise, making up for some of the Thursday losses, as oil prices rebound from this week's lows, with traders waiting for more concrete news from the OPEC meeting in Vienna.

FTSE shrugging off stronger Pound
,

The FTSE is on the rise, making up for some of the Thursday losses, as oil prices rebound from this week’s lows, with traders waiting for more concrete news from the OPEC meeting in Vienna. Additional GBP strength, after the hawkish BoE update yesterday, is thankfully providing limited hindrance, thanks to corresponding USD weakness providing support to Energy and Miners via higher commodity prices (oil, metals).

Contributors:  FTSE +65ptswith a major contribution from HSBA (heavyweight), Energy (oil higher, weaker USD), Miners (weaker USD), Banks/Financials (risk appetite, rebound), BATS/ULVR/RB (defensives), VOD (rebound), TSCO (extending breakout). Offering minimal resistance are AZN/GSK (profit taking) and SHP (Takeda shares down). Technicals: The FTSE100 is bouncing from week’s lows, retracing Thursday’s fall toward week-long falling highs resistance.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Hawkish BoE to drag FTSE down?

Hawkish BoE to drag FTSE down?

Trump backtracks but Dollar marches on

Trump backtracks but Dollar marches on

Bulls back shopping despite China worries

Bulls back shopping despite China worries

A ‘meaningful’ return of confidence?

A ‘meaningful’ return of confidence?

Red card for trade tariffs (and VAR)

Red card for trade tariffs (and VAR)

Tit-for-tariff

Tit-for-tariff

Hoping tonight’s footy is better than today’s FTSE

Hoping tonight’s footy is better than today’s FTSE

Morning Editorial: Tariffic news for global trade

Morning Editorial: Tariffic news for global trade

Another ECB non event?

Another ECB non event?