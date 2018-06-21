Hawkish BoE to drag FTSE down?

The FTSE is back to flat at 7625, as a stronger USD (strengthened up by hawkish comments from the Fed Chair Powell) hinders heavyweight Energy & Resources stocks.

Hawkish BoE to drag FTSE down?
,

The FTSE is back to flat at 7625, as a stronger USD (strengthened up by hawkish comments from the Fed Chair Powell) hinders heavyweight Energy & Resources stocks. With oil already on the back-foot due to the imminent tapering of production cuts by OPEC & allies (the only question being how much), markets await imminent BoE interest rate decision for direction. For the moment, GBP weakness is helping to protect the Index from further losses, however, a more hawkish BoE statement could give GBP a boost, sending FTSE even lowers

Contributors:  FTSE flat, in a tug of war, with the likes of BATS/ULVR/DGE/AZN (defensives, weaker GBP), Shire (Takeda +4.5% on UBS upgrade), SKY (M&A; higher bid coming?) and RIO (weaker GBP) pulling positively, whilst HSBC (China exposure), RDSB (lower oil prices), MRO (reversal, profit-taking), BARC (risk-off) and UU (Ex-div) pull negatively. Technicals: The FTSE100 broke below week-long rising support, but holds above Tuesday’s 7618 lows.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100, oil

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Trump backtracks but Dollar marches on

Trump backtracks but Dollar marches on

Bulls back shopping despite China worries

Bulls back shopping despite China worries

A ‘meaningful’ return of confidence?

A ‘meaningful’ return of confidence?

Red card for trade tariffs (and VAR)

Red card for trade tariffs (and VAR)

Tit-for-tariff

Tit-for-tariff

Hoping tonight’s footy is better than today’s FTSE

Hoping tonight’s footy is better than today’s FTSE

Morning Editorial: OPEC, BoE, Tariffs, Brexit, PMIs

Morning Editorial: OPEC, BoE, Tariffs, Brexit, PMIs

Morning Editorial: Tariffic news for global trade

Morning Editorial: Tariffic news for global trade

Another ECB non event?

Another ECB non event?