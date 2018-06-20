Bulls back shopping despite China worries

The FTSE has extended its recovery, as investors re-discover their inner bull, retracing all of the week's trade war inspired declines. With oil back on the ascent thanks to a surprise API inventory drawdown late last night

Bulls back shopping despite China worries
,

The FTSE has extended its recovery, as investors re-discover their inner bull, retracing all of the week’s trade war inspired declines. With oil back on the ascent thanks to a surprise API inventory drawdown late last night, FTSE energy names are being offered a short-term reprieve before what would appear to be an almost-inevitable OPEC oil production hike (rolling back on the production cuts). All the while, Asia-oriented stocks (Miners, HSBC) are heaving a sigh of relief that US-China reciprocal tit-for-tat tariff threats are a way off, becoming tangible policy.

Contributors: FTSE100 +90pts, boosted by HSBA/Miners (China exposure), BATS/IMB/ULVR/RB (defensives, weaker GBP), Energy (higher oil), Banks/VOD (rebound), GSK/AZN (rebound, defensives). Providing very limited resistance are BKG (profits warning), NXT/MKS (retail sector malaise), HL (profit taking), SSE (broker downgrade), BDEV/TW (BKG read-across). Technicals: The FTSE100 is making a bullish test of 7700, trying to regain last Thursday’s 7794 June high.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

A ‘meaningful’ return of confidence?

A ‘meaningful’ return of confidence?

Red card for trade tariffs (and VAR)

Red card for trade tariffs (and VAR)

Tit-for-tariff

Tit-for-tariff

Hoping tonight’s footy is better than today’s FTSE

Hoping tonight’s footy is better than today’s FTSE

Morning Editorial: Tariffic news for global trade

Morning Editorial: Tariffic news for global trade

Another ECB non event?

Another ECB non event?

FIFA trolling Trump with NAFTA 2026

FIFA trolling Trump with NAFTA 2026

Morning Editorial: Into the breach (with Dixons)

Morning Editorial: Into the breach (with Dixons)

FTSE not getting off Trump’s Wild Ride

FTSE not getting off Trump’s Wild Ride