Another bad day for UK Retail and Housebuilders, with profits warnings from Debenhams and Foot Asylum hurting for former and McCarthy & Stone doing the same for the latter. And then there is hobby group Hornby and FTSE member Ashtead too down in the dumps too.

Debenhams shares trade 11% lower, well off their -20% lows but still under pressure, after suggesting that full-year pre-tax profits could miss consensus by 20-30% after a tough May and June. This is its third warning of the year, and we’re only at the halfway stage.

Elsewhere in the sector, note Foot Asylum shares -47% after it too warned on profits, citing higher costs as it invests in both online and expensive store openings. The outlook for the high street is tough, to say the least, with consumer confidence in the firing line from Brexit and a possible Bank of England rate hike to increase borrowing costs. It is also echoed by real estate owners being lobbied for rent cuts to allow struggling outlets to keep the ball in the air for that little bit longer.

Even hobby group Hornby is 14% south after its pre-tax loss widened and its cut sales guidance after disappointing sales of train and Scalextric sets in the 10 weeks to June 8 and a backlog of stock to clear.

In house building, McCarthy & Stone trades 15.7% lower after its own profits warning put revised profit guidance up to 40% below expectations after a noticeable decline in reservations since mid-April, along with a softening in prices that echoes official house price data. The CEO will also leave and we’ll have to wait for September for an update on its strategic review. Peer housebuilders caught up in the general risk-off, trade war concerns mood this morning.

FTSE member Ashtead is also 7% lower after Q4 profits failed to grow as fast as rental revenues (underlying and statutory) and slower than Q3. Even if FY results were relatively solid, the final dividend upped by 20% and the company is confident in the medium term outlook, this is not enough to detract from its significant exposure to the US, at a time when President Trump is fanning the flames of a potential trade war with China and maybe even allies.

What a morning! And after such a convincing England win last night.