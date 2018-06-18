The new tool by GoCompare allows you to compare two different cities showing you the best option.

GoCompare has researched the best areas for renting out a house and ranked them by average property price and rental yields, population under 35, number of properties available, number of letting/maintenance agencies, number of new housing developments, properties currently available for rent and rental price growth.

Average Property Price

If we decide between renting or buying a house, money is one of the main aspects to consider. The actual prices of properties will determinate if renting out is worth it. Have a look at some of the highest property prices in the country:

Stoke-on-Trent is in least expensive area to buy property with an average property price of £106k, making it the city the best place to buy a property and rent it afterwards. Landlords in this area will have the best potential to make good profits.

Rental Price Growth

If you are considering renting out your house, another key aspect you need to consider is how fast the local rental price is growing, so you can predict how much you will be able to raise the rent of your house in the next few years.

Manchester takes the leading position on the ranking with a growth of a 5.76%. If you have doubts about putting your house in the property sector, this high growth rate might go some way towards assuaging those fears.

, a worthwhile location for a would-be letter. Cardiff can be found in the third position with a growth of 5%., becoming one of the top cities in the whole country, where taking advantage of buy-to-let can offer you the best returns.

Average Yield

The average yield of a property determines the profit you will obtain for renting it out – and its rise or fall will establish how much of a return the owner gets.