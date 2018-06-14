Rolls-Royce: A Power Move

Shares in UK’s flagship engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce were +3% as the company announced it was cutting 4.6K UK jobs (8.4% of company workforce) to save a net £400M p.a. by end of 2020.

Rolls-Royce: A Power Move
,

Shares in UK’s flagship engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce were +3% as the company announced it was cutting 4.6K UK jobs (8.4% of company workforce) to save a net £400M p.a. by end of 2020.

Company was quick to respond to market pressure to improve its financial stability after European Aviation Safety Agency highlighted reliability issues with its Trent 1000 engines. Improving in-service maintenance for engines that power the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will mean extra expenses and investors were welcoming the news that Rolls-Royce was keeping firmly on top of the issue. Company’s engineering competence to improve engine reliability should not be impacted by the restructuring, with the job cuts coming from the corporate and support side of the organisation.

A leaner, meaner corporate structure would mean lean times for thousands of personnel losing their jobs, but the markets were happy that the new outlays were not being transferred on to them, with Rolls-Royceconfirming FY group free cash flow guidance at £450M (+/-100M).

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: Rolls Royce, Shares

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Morning Editorial: USD ignores hawkish Fed pitch

Morning Editorial: USD ignores hawkish Fed pitch

Crest Nicholson: A costly mistake

Crest Nicholson: A costly mistake

NMC – JV? Health? Check!

NMC – JV? Health? Check!

BT: Was it the man or the plan?

BT: Was it the man or the plan?

WH Smith: Q3 makes for good reading

WH Smith: Q3 makes for good reading

UK Housebuilders: Bricking it

UK Housebuilders: Bricking it

Ocado: Another Deal to Squeeze Bears

Ocado: Another Deal to Squeeze Bears

Gresham House Strategic – Share Buyback

Gresham House Strategic – Share Buyback

Fed to boost FTSE above 7600?

Fed to boost FTSE above 7600?