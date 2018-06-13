FIFA trolling Trump with NAFTA 2026

The FTSE is higher thanks to a weaker GBP, after UK headline inflation was slightly softer than expected.

The FTSE is higher thanks to a weaker GBP, after UK headline inflation was slightly softer than expected (annual pace didn’t pick up; core unchanged), taking the pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest rates, and house price growth hit a 13-month low. USD also off its highs ahead of tonight’s Fed update, however, buoying metals and oil, but failing to help FTSE Miners and Energy; metals still sensitive to trade war concerns and oil to the threat of OPEC easing production cuts. Contributors: FTSE100 +40pts, with the biggest contributors being GLEN (DRC legal settlement), HSBA (heavyweight, Asia exposure, momentum), BATS/IMB/DGE/RB (weaker GBP), WPP (AGM trading update), AZN (rebound after drug failure), IAG (breakout), GSK (momentum). Limited drag from JE (Deliveroo stepping up competition) and VOD. Technicals: The FTSE100 has rebounded from 7677, returning to the upper half of a 3-week range which may be narrowing bullishly thanks to rising lows.

