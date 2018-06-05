FTSE100 Focus: No party for Carnival

The FTSE100 is on the back foot due to a combination of GBP rebound and lower oil prices weighing on heavyweights and Energy, while Banks succumb to a mix of profit-taking after the recent rebound and the UK government's latest RBS bailout stake sale.

FTSE100 Focus: No party for Carnival
,

The FTSE100 is on the back foot due to a combination of GBP rebound and lower oil prices weighing on heavyweights and Energy, while Banks succumb to a mix of profit-taking after the recent rebound and the UK government’s latest RBS bailout stake sale. Geopolitics still simmering in the background, from Rome to Madrid, Westminster to Washington, with populist stances continuing to challenge financial markets. Contributors: FTSE -40 pts held back mostly by RBS (UK govt stake sale), BATS (GBP strength), RDSB/BP (lower oil prices, GBP strength, profit-taking), HSBC (heavyweight), CCL (Morgan Stanley cut profit forecasts), WPP (broker downgrade), BARC/GSK (profit-taking) and IAG (range trading). Positive contributions from RB (heavyweight), Miners (weaker USD helping industrial metals), BRBY (record highs) and Next (bullish flag pattern). Technicals: The FTSE100 has broken below 5-day rising support at 7720, backtesting Friday’s 7690 lows.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Morning Editorial: RBS: Reduced Bailout Stake

Morning Editorial: RBS: Reduced Bailout Stake

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE’s Monday Optimism

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE’s Monday Optimism

FTSE100 Focus: Markets on the mend

FTSE100 Focus: Markets on the mend

Morning Editorial: FTSE Unshaken By Trade Fears

Morning Editorial: FTSE Unshaken By Trade Fears

Morning Editorial: FTSE Back on Track

Morning Editorial: FTSE Back on Track

Morning Editorial: FTSE still feeling Continental pressure

Morning Editorial: FTSE still feeling Continental pressure

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE caught in Continental Crossfire

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE caught in Continental Crossfire

Morning Editorial: The Italian Job rattles Europe

Morning Editorial: The Italian Job rattles Europe

FTSE100 Focus: Crude correction for the FTSE

FTSE100 Focus: Crude correction for the FTSE