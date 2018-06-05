The FTSE100 is on the back foot due to a combination of GBP rebound and lower oil prices weighing on heavyweights and Energy, while Banks succumb to a mix of profit-taking after the recent rebound and the UK government’s latest RBS bailout stake sale. Geopolitics still simmering in the background, from Rome to Madrid, Westminster to Washington, with populist stances continuing to challenge financial markets. Contributors: FTSE -40 pts held back mostly by RBS (UK govt stake sale), BATS (GBP strength), RDSB/BP (lower oil prices, GBP strength, profit-taking), HSBC (heavyweight), CCL (Morgan Stanley cut profit forecasts), WPP (broker downgrade), BARC/GSK (profit-taking) and IAG (range trading). Positive contributions from RB (heavyweight), Miners (weaker USD helping industrial metals), BRBY (record highs) and Next (bullish flag pattern). Technicals: The FTSE100 has broken below 5-day rising support at 7720, backtesting Friday’s 7690 lows.