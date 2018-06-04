The FTSE100 is rallying, extending last week’s second-half rebound (despite Sterling strength), with investors clearly eager to make up for last week’s losses, happy to disregard trade wars threats. With political tensions in Italy and Spain resolved, and with US-NK summit preparations proceeding apace, traders have decided to get out on the right side of the bed, looking on the brighter side of trading life and eyeing the FTSE’s 22 May 7903 record high. That said, we note that many of the FTSE’s biggest drivers are large-cap defensives rather than genuine risk assets.

Contributors: FTSE +60 pts, with strong support from Banks (sector M&A), DGE/BATS/ULVR/RB/VOD (defensives, rebound), GSK/AZN (uptrend), Miners (weak USD, helping metals), NG (ex-div recovery), IAG (low oil). Providing minimal downsides are SHP (Takeda share price down overnight) and SKG (M&A pressure, no bid from International Paper?).