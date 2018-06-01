The FTSE100 is on the rise, having found its bearings this week’s sell-off and transitioning to a rising channel with all-time high levels (7903) once again within sight. With Italian coalition confirming its cabinet selections and averting fears of a fresh Italian election, markets were once again breathing easier. The potential for geopolitical instability still exists due to change of power in Spain, though the incoming Socialist government is considered friendly to EU institutions (unlike Italian coalition), which has markets reassured.

Contributors: FTSE +52 pts, gaining support from the likes of HSBA (rebound, heavyweight), Miners (Chinese manufacturing data, weaker USD), RDSB/BP (oil off lows), BARC/RBS (rebound), PRU/RB (defensives) and JMAT (earnings estimate from UBS). Providing some minimal downward pressure where the likes of BATS/DGE/SHP (profit taking).

Technicals: The FTSE100 is in a 4-day uptrend once again moving to all-time high resistance levels.