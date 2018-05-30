Platform Primes an Aligned and Community-Governed

An ecosystem of Associated Products and Services

Initial Token Offering Pre-Sale Starts August 14

May 30, 2018 —CleverPlace, the world’s first e-commerce profit-sharing and open-source marketplace on the blockchain, introduces today a new way to offer buyers cashback by giving them a substantial percentage of the commercial margin back on their purchases against CleverTokens (CLVR).

CleverPlace will pilot this transparent and secure marketplace ecosystem in the French real-estate space, due to the team’s deep experience in the market and the returns that can be achieved. The real-estate market is just the starting point, as the platform will be available in open-source to allow any entrepreneur to develop it in other high-margin verticals, including automotive and other industries, globally. A basic viable version of the CleverPlace marketplace will be available August 2018. CleverPlace will also open its initial token pre-sale from August 14 through September 10, 2018, and a broader market sale from September 18 through October 15 of 2018, with a total 210 million tokens being made available.

How it Works

When purchasing a new apartment worth €300,000 on CleverPlace, the buyer would receive cashback of €21,000 against CleverTokens. One-hundred percent of the tokens received by the platform would then be distributed to the community members through a smart contract.

“The real-estate development market will be CleverPlace’s showcase to validate the powerful concept of a marketplace sharing its profits, however, we’re about to embark on a much larger vision to bring an open-source offering to a variety of high-margin verticals across the globe,” said Jean-Luc Monchant, CEO of CleverPlace. “This means that any customer, in any vertical market across the globe, will be able to benefit from total price transparency and the use of their private data by joining a CleverPlace marketplace community built on trust – no more false users or fake reviews.”

The CleverToken = CLVR

The CLVR tokens will help develop an ecosystem of services associated with the purchase of a new property: work of any kind, furniture, kitchen, decoration, home insurance, etc. The platform will offer its users the opportunity to be rewarded in the form of CLVR tokens, depending on their participation in the quality of the platform as well as the services provided.

The CLVR token will be designed to universally share e-commerce profits with all participants within the marketplace. This will create a complete ecosystem that incentivizes buyers and token holders to actively participate and foster strong community that brings quality to the platform and promotes a strong viral effect, enabling the most involved users to receive up to twice as many CLVR tokens each time a transaction occurs.

CLVR tokens can also be kept, for future use in the community marketplace.

“For the first time, any marketplace in any vertical will be able to transparently display the buy and sell commercial-margin prices of each product,” said Irwin Favere, CleverPlace co-founder and project manager. “When everyone knows the margin on the products and services they purchase, and the margin can be quite significant depending on the product and sector, we believe it will explode what could be a $70 billion per year market opportunity.”

Growth of the platform will be tied to the CLVR token and blockchain infrastructure. The CleverPlace platform will also use blockchain-based governance best practices to create autonomy for its users. Users will be able to vote on platform expansion and modification, access reputation functions, and manage disputes through the platform, ensuring that the CleverPlace marketplace offers an easy, vibrant and protective ecosystem of vertical-relevant services.