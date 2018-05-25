FTSE100 Focus: Crude correction for the FTSE

The FTSE100, albeit higher for the day, looks set to close the week in the red, having given up most of its overnight bounce, to confirm a 3-day falling channel.

FTSE100 Focus: Crude correction for the FTSE
,

The FTSE100, albeit higher for the day, looks set to close the week in the red, having given up most of its overnight bounce, to confirm a 3-day falling channel.  Drivers include oil off its 3.5yr highs (OPEC/Russia to reverse production cuts?), hurting Energy names, while a stronger USD makes life hard for the Miners (both industrial metals and precious). Even a weak GBP is not helping after UK Q1 GDP confirmed weakest quarterly growth in 3 years and EU/UK Brexit talks became heated.

Contributors: FTSE +15pts, helped by HSBA/ULVR (buyback, rebound), BATS (weaker GBP, rebound), BT (interest in Openreach),  AZN (drug news), RB (momentum), PRU/KGF/ABF (rebound), CPG (breakout). Pushing back on the index are RDSB/BP (oil off highs), AAL/BLT (continued profit taking), VOD (giving up its bounce), LLOY (continued pullback).

Technicals: The FTSE100 is in a new 3-day falling channel.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Morning Editorial : Dangerous driving from Trump?

Morning Editorial : Dangerous driving from Trump?

FTSE100 Focus : USD keeps FTSE off record highs

FTSE100 Focus : USD keeps FTSE off record highs

Carney comments slow FTSE rally

Carney comments slow FTSE rally

Morning Editorial: Channelling your inner Bull

Morning Editorial: Channelling your inner Bull

Green light for blue-chip rally

Green light for blue-chip rally

Ryanair 2019 profits growth cancelled

Ryanair 2019 profits growth cancelled

FTSE100 Focus: Just another pause

FTSE100 Focus: Just another pause

Morning Editorial: Astra shoots for stars, but misses

Morning Editorial: Astra shoots for stars, but misses

Oil makes FTSE too slippery to hold back

Oil makes FTSE too slippery to hold back