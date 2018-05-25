Centamin: A Golden Child No Longer

Shares in gold miner Centamin plunged over 17% as the company was cutting production guidance at its flagship Sukari gold mine in Egypt.

Centamin: A Golden Child No Longer
,

Shares in gold miner Centamin plunged over 17% as company was cutting production guidance at its flagship Sukari gold mine in Egypt. Persistently lower grade output means production came in 10% below forecast, blamed on geological limitations. The company expects Q2 to disappoint, but Q3 and Q4 to be better and so has left FY guidance unchanged. Investors are clearly taking this with a troy ounce of salt, unsure whether the FY target can be hit.

The stronger USD is already representing a headwind for safe haven yellow metal even with the revival of geopolitical concerns. Today’s news sees Centamin’s share price accelerate its retreat from recent highs, investors jumping ship amid a more uncertain outlook, sceptical about H2 production being able to make up for H1 shortfall.

Shareholder hopes will be pinned on better H2 production, a rebound to Nov-Dec share price highs, Dollar Index coming down from May highs and the now higher dividend yield (as long as it’s sustainable).

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: Centamin, gold

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Morning Editorial: Correction got legs?

Morning Editorial: Correction got legs?

Mixed messages, to and from China

Mixed messages, to and from China

Whitbread wakes up and smells the coffee

Whitbread wakes up and smells the coffee

Das Capita-l

Das Capita-l

Oil rally gives bulls extra Energy

Oil rally gives bulls extra Energy

Royal Mint launches The Sovereign 2018 Gold Bullion

Royal Mint launches The Sovereign 2018 Gold Bullion

2018: When growth is scarce, target growth

2018: When growth is scarce, target growth

Best and worst performing funds and sectors in October

Best and worst performing funds and sectors in October

Base rate rise: implications for markets and investors

Base rate rise: implications for markets and investors