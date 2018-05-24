FTSE100 Focus: Trump slams on the FTSE brakes

,

The FTSE100 is flat today in a rather muted session as traders digest the overall impact of a host of geopolitical events, including revival of US-China trade tensions (this time from China, saying they agreed to nothing), aggressive NK rhetoric (will June summit happen?) and President Trump taking a “national security” swipe at auto equipment makers. Markets are taking a pause after yesterday’s continued backtrack from highs. Is that it, or is there further correction due?

ContributorsFTSE flat, in a perfectly balanced tug of war struggle where positive contributions of BATS/DGE/RB (defensives, Treasuries below 3%), RIO (copper up on weak USD), ITRK (results), CRH (rebound) are competing with negative pressure from Energy (oil off highs, OPEC/Russia to reassess production cuts?), GLEN (stronger GBP), VOD/BT (profit taking after bounce), IMB (ex-div), MDC (results).

Technicals: The FTSE100 has fallen out of its 8-week rising channel, but it is holding above rising support (circa 7775) that goes back to mid-May.

Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE100

