Is this the beginning of the $ pull-back I have been expecting before it shoots off skywards or is it the beginning of the turn back into the “old trend”..? It’s now underneath that big Fib level I mentioned a few days back and having formed a fairly significant “shooting star” candlestick pattern yesterday some might say this is the turn so obviously the next few days are pretty important.

However, I am not convinced that this is going back into the old trend at all.

This is exactly what I expected and its been coming a little while as you will know if you read my blogs regularly. Frankly I am glad it’s here, now we can get on with it (ha-ha). Obviously my trading directions have been temporarily stalled by the overnight move but I am not going to change them especially as it comes after a day of European holidays. It just means less trading until things get in line with, or I have to change it.

And let’s not be scared of doing that – Heard of Trade Winds..?

We set our sales to catch them so as we continue going forward.

Remember this.

You don’t have to be in it to win it – patience is key to our success.

I am sure I can find many other things to do until the time is right.

Therefore today, and possibly the rest of the week, it’s likely to be a waiting game before either the recent up-trend becomes very real or the down-trend gets a grip on things again. Note that to change a trend of this magnitude will not happen overnight and markets could be extremely choppy and frustrating.

This could take weeks or even months to confirm.

Clive