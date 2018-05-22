Carney comments slow FTSE rally

The FTSE100 is back from another fresh all-time high, after GBP got a boost from comments made by the BoE members including Governor Carney that he expected a rebound in UK economic growth, leaving open the possibility of August rate hikes after soft Q1 data led him to swerve in May.

The FTSE100 is back from another fresh all-time high, after GBP got a boost from comments made by the BoE members including Governor Carney that he expected a rebound in UK economic growth, leaving open the possibility of August rate hikes after soft Q1 data led him to swerve in May. FTSE is still trending upwards, supported by the easing of US-China trade tensions, as well as a weaker USD supporting Metals & Miners.

Contributors: FTSE +15pts, helped by HSBA (ex-div recovery, share buyback, China relief), VOD (bounce after market digested CEO news, preference over BT?), GSK (ex-div recovery, momentum), RBS/LLOY (higher risk appetite), GLEN (China relief, weaker USD), FRES (weaker USD) and AZN (momentum after drug news). Providing some opposing pressure are BP (heavyweight, profit taking, Pound off lows), NG (profit taking), BATS/RB (Pound off lows).

Technicals: The FTSE100 remains in its new tighter rising corridor that is, in itself, a part of a longer-term 8-week uptrend pushing the index to new all-time highs.”

