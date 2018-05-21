Green light for blue-chip rally

The FTSE100 trades fresh record highs into the new week, extending its recent uptrend channel to an impressive eight weeks.

Green light for blue-chip rally
,

Green light for a blue-chip rally.

The FTSE100 trades fresh record highs into the new week, extending its recent uptrend channel to an impressive eight weeks. The latest leg comes courtesy of a calming in US-China trade war rhetoric, which merely adds to the general positive momentum of late. Driving it higher are heavyweights, themselves benefiting from a recipe of positive drug news, refinancing, share buybacks, Asian exposure, high oil prices and a weak GBP. Contributors: FTSE +67pts, driven north mostly by AZN (drug approval), HSBC (bond sale, share buyback, Asia exposure), RDSB/BP (high oil, weak GBP, breakout momentum), DGE/ULVR (weak GBP), VOD (bounce), Miners (weak GBP, metals off lows despite stronger USD) and Banks (risk appetite). Offering extremely limited resistance are EVR (Russia sanctions, owners Abramovich’s UK visa woes), BATS (downtrend) and RB (profit taking). Technicals: The FTSE100 remains in a 8-week rising channel toward 4.5ry rising resistance at 7890”

 

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Ryanair 2019 profits growth cancelled

Ryanair 2019 profits growth cancelled

FTSE100 Focus: Just another pause

FTSE100 Focus: Just another pause

Morning Editorial: Astra shoots for stars, but misses

Morning Editorial: Astra shoots for stars, but misses

Oil makes FTSE too slippery to hold back

Oil makes FTSE too slippery to hold back

FTSE100 Focus: Two can play that game

FTSE100 Focus: Two can play that game

FTSE100 Focus: (Oil+GBP)>(VOD-CEO)

FTSE100 Focus: (Oil+GBP)>(VOD-CEO)

FTSE100 Focus: Uncertain start to new week

FTSE100 Focus: Uncertain start to new week

Healthy concern into the weekend

Healthy concern into the weekend

Back in the black for 2018

Back in the black for 2018