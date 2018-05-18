AstraZeneca: Trust me (on guidance), I’m a doctor

AstraZeneca may not be the FTSE’s heaviest faller this morning (that prize goes to JMAT). However, by virtue of its heavyweight status (2.9% weighting), it is inflicting the most damage, taking almost 6pts off the index.

AstraZeneca: Trust me (on guidance), I’m a doctor
,

AstraZeneca: Trust me (on guidance), I’m a doctor

AstraZeneca may not be the FTSE’s heaviest faller this morning (that prize goes to JMAT). However, by virtue of its heavyweight status (2.9% weighting), it is inflicting the most damage, taking almost 6pts off the index. This comes after Q1 results missed consensus expectations; revenues by a shade, profits by rather more, as product sales remained under pressure and costs rose.

Revenues -4% to $5.18bn (-9% at constant FX), despite product Sales +3% to $5bn (-2% at constant FX), was just below $5.2bn consensus. However, it highlights; 1) a flattering 5% FX tailwind, and; 2) a significant plunge (-66%) in “externalisation revenues” which include proceeds from licensing & partnership deals (royalties, milestones) booked as sales.

The generic erosion of sales of its blockbuster ($1bn sales per year) statin Crestor was also greater than expected (-38%) hurting the CVRM franchise (-8%), Respiratory sales were flat, although this was offset to some extent by strong Oncology (+39%), sales in China (+31%) and Emerging Markets +13% we well as new treatment launches across multiple therapies.

The real disappointment, however, comes from a 9% miss for Core Earnings ($0.48 per share versus $0.57 expectations), down circa 50% on Q1 last year. FX moves also increased most of the cost base (COGS, Distribution, SG&A), fuelled by new launches, but this easily overpowered efficiency savings in R&D to hammer margins down through the P&L.

Even if management says trading is in-line and left full-year sales and profits guidance unchanged, investors are skeptical enough about whether sales growth can recover over the course of the year (“H2 weighted”) to send the shares 2-3% lower. There’s a lot riding on recent launches to get product sales back to growth. Q2 and Q3 could thus make or break.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News, Shares
Tags: AstraZeneca

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week

Five ideas to diversify your income

Five ideas to diversify your income

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing their results next week

Companies announcing their results next week

Companies announcing their results next week

Companies announcing their results next week

FTSE stocks that could benefit from Trump victory

FTSE stocks that could benefit from Trump victory

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week

Bestinvest’s most popular funds in September

Bestinvest’s most popular funds in September

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week