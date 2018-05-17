Oil makes FTSE too slippery to hold back

The FTSE100 is gaining ground today (even after ex-dividends), bouncing off 7-week rising support, keeping the uptrend alive.

,

The FTSE100 is gaining ground today (even after ex-dividends), bouncing off 7-week rising support, keeping the uptrend alive. Drivers include rising oil flirting with $80/barrel, in spite of stronger USD, and corresponding GBP weakness. Geopolitical jitters (US-China trade talks, Italian coalition negotiations, NK summit) are failing to faze investors who have grown a thicker skin in light of the events of last few years.

Contributors: FTSE +15pts; aided mainly by Energy (high oil prices), EXPN/NG (results) and AZN/GSK (sector momentum, AZN results tomorrow)Holding it back are HSBC (ex-div), Miners (profit taking), VOD (negative momentum on CEO change) and RMG (FY results, guidance).

Technicals: The FTSE100 maintains its recent uptrend. Rising support at 7715 (8-day rising lows) and 7705 (7-week rising lows); Resistance at 7760 (yesterday’s highs), 7780 (8-day rising highs) and then 7800 (Jan highs).”

Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

