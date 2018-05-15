Combining his passion for Motorsports with his respect for those who follow their dreams, Jonathan Stephens of leading property investment agency Surrenden Invest last year announced that his company was sponsoring promising racing driver Nick Yelloly.



Now, Jonathan has announced that Surrenden Invest will be the main sponsor backing Nick’s championship hopes for the 2018 season as well. Nick is racing in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, which started the new season in style in Barcelona over the weekend of 11-13 May. Having worked his way up from racing karts at the tender age of 15, Nick raced in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany last season, racking up three wins and eight podium positions across the cup’s 14 races. Now, he’s taking to Europe for the 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, racing across the continent before heading over to Mexico for the season’s grand finale.

“It was a real privilege to sponsor such a talented driver and to see Nick flourish in Germany last year, so I’m delighted that he has accepted Surrenden Invest as his main sponsor as he tours Europe and South America this summer.



“Nurturing young talent in this way is a key part of keeping the racing industry alive. Having followed my own entrepreneurial vision from a young age, it’s fantastic to be able to support others in doing so.”

Jonathan Stephens, MD, Surrenden Invest

With the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup underway, Nick’s hopes are high. The determined young driver is raring to go, with his sights set on fighting for the championship win in 2018. Boasting more crowds and greater hype than the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup delivers an outstanding atmosphere. It also delivers greater exposure to sponsors, which to Nick is an important factor.





“Racing as we know and love it would simply not be possible without sponsorship; the industry as a whole owes so much to its sponsors. For me personally, Surrenden Invest’s sponsorship is allowing me to live my dream and be the best driver that I can be – I wouldn’t be able to race in a top team without this kind of funding. However, there’s also the personal element of the support – Jonathan was out in Barcelona this weekend, and plans to be in Monaco for the second race of the season.”

Nick Yelloly





The Monaco circuit is a firm favorite with many racing drivers and Nick is no exception. Silverstone also makes for a very special race, in part because of its legendary status and in part because, living just 40 minutes away, Nick always has plenty of hometown support behind him when he races there. Surrenden Invest’s Jonathan Stephens intends to be among those cheering Nick on.

“The race day atmosphere is always an electric one, and having a vested interest in seeing Nick drive makes it even more exciting. Surrenden Invest is proud to be a young, aspiring company sponsoring a young, aspiring driver – there’s a real synergy there, and we wish Nick every success for the coming season.”