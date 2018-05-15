The package includes free tenant find and gives landlords flexibility to choose additional bolt-ons such as a viewing packages and professional photos, should they need them.

“The complete cost for managing and finding tenants for a 4-bedroom HMO in Coventry with a rental income of £2200 per month would be only £140 per month inc. VAT. This would work out at 4.5% excluding VAT (or 6.3% inc VAT). A big difference from the average 10-15% charged by high-street agents for the same service.” says Calum Brannan, CEO of No Agent.

No Agent lists properties on Rightmove, Zoopla, Primelocation, Gumtreee and Spareroom.

In addition to finding tenants, the service includes quarterly photographic inspections, rent collection, management and coordination of all repairs, renewals & contracts and support for all issues that arise. Everything is coordinated by ARLA qualified account managers and both landlords and tenants have access to a 24/7 support centre.

No Agent also reports tenants’ rent payments to Experian, which has been proven to reduce arrears by 70% in the social housing market.

“We believe landlords will be able to save nearly one months rent every year from their HMO properties, as well as saving hassle and time and having the extra guarantee of reduced rent arrears. At the same time, we don’t charge any fees from tenants, and never had. So the tenant fee ban won’t induce us to hike landlord charges as it’s predicted many traditional agents will have to do.” declared Calum Brannan.

The news may come as a welcome surprise for landlords, as the recent tax changes have required landlords to search for new ways to make their portfolios drive more revenue.