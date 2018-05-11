Healthy concern into the weekend

,

The FTSE100 is flat in its last session of the week, held back by GBP trading up off its lows to hinder those with international exposure and/or dividends. Healthcare is also under pressure ahead of a Trump speech which could see him take another swipe at high drug pricing. Sterling’s climb, however, has a silver lining for Miners, with corresponding USD weakness offering more help to commodities and Miners, and keeping Oil up around 3.5yr highs to buoy Energy names.

Contributors: FTSE flat; positive contributions from Miners (weak USD helping metals), RBS (DoJ cloud removed), HSBC (share-buyback, Asia optimism) and ITV (building on yesterday’s results-inspired gains); negative drag from GSK (Trump speech), RDSb/BP (profit taking, oil off highs), ULVR/PRU/ABF (profit taking, stronger GBP).

Technicals: The FTSE100 sits in a narrow 7690-7715 sideways channel, consolidating close to the ceiling of the longer-term rising recovery channel dating back to late March.”

Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

