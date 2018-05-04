FTSE 100 Focus – Waiting for Job-ot

“The FTSE100 is holding this morning’s positive start, +32pts, although neither bulls nor bears are willing to commit much in either direction, ahead of the latest Non-Farm Payrolls report (1:30pm). This is expected at 192K, however, as always, any major deviation could move USD well off (in turn influencing the GBP and the FTSE)

Contributors: FTSE +32pts, aided mainly by RDSb/BP (oil’s new highs, share price breakouts), BLT/RIO (China PMI Services), IAG/PSON (Q1 results). Providing some downward pressure are HSBC (Q1 results disappointed), BATS and AZN (weaker USD/GBP off lows, all heavyweights).

Technicals: FTSE100 sideways around 7530, trading in a 7520-45 range. This within its longer-term 7-week rising channel, albeit at the lower end, closer to rising support than resistance.”