Shire & hot commodities keep FTSE afloat

Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients at midday:

“The UK’s FTSE index trades off its highs, but holds above 7405 to maintain an uptrend dating back to 17 April. On the whole, Miners are positive in response to higher metals (and oil) prices as the USD rally stalls, trade war fears ease and Trump hints at a sanctions reprieve for aluminium giant Rusal. GBP found support to remove the catalyst of the last few days after mixed data and commentary from the BoE reduced the probability of a May UK rate hike. Optimism still surrounding earnings season, even if we have had some pockets of disappointment (Santander in UK, Alphabet costs).

Contributors: FTSE 100 +25pts thanks to SHP (BBG reports of higher Takeda bid), BP/RDSb (oil at highs), ULVR/DGE (defensive rebound), BHP (Copper prices off lows), HSBC (pre-results optimism, Asia exposure), BAE (breakout, broker upgrade). Resistance from VOD (profit taking, 100-day MA resistance) and AZN (drug trial news). Technicals: FTSE 100 holds above 5-day rising lows support at 7405 which keeps alive the possibility of further gains (8.4% already from March lows) to retrace the Jan/Feb’s correction from 7800 record highs.”