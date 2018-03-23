“Equities are in the red, but well off their lows, after President Trump confirmed trade tariffs aimed at China, spooking fears of a global trade war, and having made yet another worrying change to his advisory team. FTSE and Wall St outperform, well off their lows, holding near highs of the day, while the DAX has settled back around its overnight mid-point. The FTSE 100 is down on negative contributions from Banks, Miners and Oil, sectors which typically bear the brunt of such risk-off moves. Note oil majors suffering despite oil holding near highs as the stronger GBP weighs. At the other end of the index, support is on offer from GSK (pulled out of M&A), BATS/VOD (defensive) and NXT (results). The FTSE 100 is making a bullish test of 6920. The DAX 30 has bounced back towards 12000. Dow Jones Futures are making an upside test of 24000. Gold has broken above $1340 thanks to USD weakness and safe-haven seeking.”