“Equities are mixed into midday with the FTSE under-performing, testing near Feb lows, after stronger UK wage growth offset yesterday’s weaker than expected inflation, reviving expectations of BoE hawkishness and a rate hike. The German DAX is just positive, holding support, while Wall St futures point towards small gains, albeit still under pressure from falling highs resistance. Tariffs and trade wars still top of the fear list, closely followed by an excessively hawkishness outlook from the FOMC and new Fed Chair Powell this evening.

FTSE 100 dragged lower by the likes of BATS/DGE/IMB/ULVR (stronger GBP, bond proxy sell-off), HSBC (stronger GBP devalues USD dividends), Miners (lower metals prices), KGF (disappointing outlook) and MCRO (sell-off resumed), depriving the index of a total 16pts. Insufficient buoyancy from LSE and SSE, contributing just 1pt between them. The FTSE 100 has successfully tested March falling lows for support at 7015. The DAX 30 has bounced back from 12285. Dow Jones Futures rolled over at 24800 to hold a falling channel. Gold is off its lows, but hindered by a confluence of resistance $1315-20.”