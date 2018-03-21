Good UK figures this morning push the Cable straight up to my initial key level (1.4050 R1) and it is now more or less sitting on it as if it is waiting to be told to get on with it or get off. If this does go from here I think it could be bound for 1.4275 over the short term.

That said though, let’s not forget the counter party the $ and that could get very interesting later on today.

Euro$ is still mid-range so not turning me on at all and pretty much the same can be said of $Yen and EuroYen. US Oil is testing a big level this morning at $64.00. If that’s breached I make $66 the next significant level. Gold is off my radar at the moment.

It’ll probably be a relatively quiet day leading up to the FOMC announcements that start at 18:00 so don’t get suckered in.

You have heard I’m sure – “Fortune favours the Brave”

But you have also heard – “Fools rush in where Angels fear to tread”

Take it easy

Clive