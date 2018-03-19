ISA investors should consider funds managed not to an index but with an objective in mind

“Most fund managers build portfolios and measure performance around indices”, which says Peter Askew, Co-Manager of the top-performing T. Bailey Dynamic Fund, “does little service to the individual investor.” With many set to decide which fund/s they will invest their ISA allowance in for the 2018/19 tax year over the coming weeks, Askew believes investors would do well to invest in things they actually want to own, and to invest with managers who look to own only what they like and understand, than they would investing with a manager who still buys a stock he or she doesn’t like because it represents a significant part of an index. In making his point Askew quotes Hugh Young¹, who once said, “An index is not a portfolio construction tool.”

The Emperor’s new clothes

The problem of index fixation has, according to Askew, stemmed from a drive to persuade the investor community that market capitalisation indices were the most important measurement of a portfolio’s performance. The pension funds’ consulting community, which bears most responsibility here, resolved that the best way to measure how well a fund and/or fund manager had done was to compare them to an index, composed of constituents which met certain criteria. Perceived wisdom in the case of equities was to weight the components by the size/value of the company, and bonds by the size of their outstanding debt.

As a result, and to maintain their underweight, those managing a global government bond portfolio some 20 to 30 years ago, bought more Japan, the most indebted nation in the index. Even in corporate bond indices, those that borrowed the most made up a larger part of the index. To reduce their chances of underperforming the index and being fired, a manager would manage portfolios, underweighting and overweighting issuers relative to their weight in an index in an effort to reduce tracking error. Too much tracking error would be deemed to be taking on too much risk, so managers bought more of those that most needed the money!

In equities, the companies that had done well, which had grown, or which were large from the outset, represented greater percentages of indices – their market capitalisation determining their weighting in an equity index. Whilst more logical than with bond weightings, one nonetheless bought more of what had done well and vice versa – not dissimilar to passive investing, which whilst illogical, has proven so popular in recent times. Consequently, large-scale managers ended up running portfolios of 200 to 300 stocks to reduce tracking error to the index.

What does it mean for those considering their ISA?

“If you think like an individual, with a clear investment objective, you begin to build portfolios of stocks you consciously want to own”, says Askew. “You’re not bothered if that stock is represented in an index and even less so by its’ percentage weight in that index.”

To illustrate the point for those wedded to a methodology based on being under/overweight an index, Askew cites the MSCI All Country World Index (‘MSCI ACWI’). An asset manager using this index as the basis of their construction methodology will hold a ‘neutral’ position in the US equity market of 52.5%, with Japan the next largest allocation at 8.0%. Given the size of most US companies an investor’s portfolio will be heavily influenced by the way in which the US equity market performs – also for a UK investor, the performance of the US Dollar. The MSCI ACWI can be viewed as an equally weighted index, where all constituent companies are given an equal weighting – as a consequence the US weighting drops to 25.3% and Japan rises to 13.1%. “Surely 2,500 companies should be viewed as individual opportunities?”, asks Askew.

A better way

Multi-asset investor T. Bailey leans towards fund managers who are index-agnostic, those viewing indices as a reference point, not a portfolio construction tool. The firm holds what it really wants to hold and imposes limits on individual stocks from a diversification perspective, not an index weighting. Furthermore, they own what they understand and can comprehensively research, and through high conviction portfolios – with fewer holdings – they believe will deliver for investors.

The individual investor gets a cleaner exposure to the asset class, theme or geography they choose to invest in, or if they are investing in a multi-asset solution, something which is relevant to the outcome they seek. Indices are largely beaten, because they are ignored.

To invest with a manager who buys an asset they don’t like, simply because it’s a significant part of an index, or with those who seek to own only those companies they like and understand? An interesting question, and one too many investors fail to consider.

The T. Bailey Dynamic Fund

The T. Bailey Dynamic Fund invests on a global basis, in a broad range of assets, and provides those seeking an actively managed one-stop investment solution with a highly attractive investment proposition. Those who have embraced its’ thematic approach have been handsomely rewarded, with annualised performance of 8.19% over the past three years². The Fund is available for lump sum ISA investments with a minimum initial investment of £1,000 and offers a regular savings scheme from £50pcm.