“Global equities are sharply lower, making for a cautious start to the trading week, with investors focused on the twin threats of a global trade war and a more hawkish Fed update on Wednesday. The FTSE underperforms after the GBP strengthened on reports of a UK/EU agreement on Brexit transition, which would make sense with a Barnier/Davis presser scheduled for 11.45am, although it sounds like the Irish border issue has yet to be fully resolved.

The FTSE 100 has been dragged lower by the likes of RDSb/BATS/BP/DGE/ULVR/IMB (stronger GBP), MCRO (profits warning, CEO resignation), Miners (lower metals prices) and HSBC (profit-taking). The only meaningful support comes from BARC (activist investor takes 5% stake) adding just 5pts. The FTSE 100 has found support at 7070, just before March lows. The DAX 30 has bounced off 12230 to maintain its uptrend. Dow Jones Futures are making a bearish test of Feb rising support. Gold looks to be in a new falling channel.”