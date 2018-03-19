Cryptocurrencies are a hot topic on the investment scene, with many investors looking to get involved at the earliest opportunity. However, complexity and variations between exchanges and currencies, combined with concerns over the safety of investments, crypto-scams and scare stories, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Cryptoinvestor Andrew Pritchard first invested in Bitcoin in February 2017 and in just a year has seen his investments reach in excess of 5 figures. Here, Andrew, who is now the MD BlockSpace for The 10x Growth Account, he reveals his top 4 tips for investors wanting to embark on cryptoinvesting for the first time.

Tip 1: Do your research

Although it may seem daunting, the first step to understanding cryptocurrency is to study the markets, currencies, patterns and stories. Following the activities of investors and influencers, perhaps even practicing some mock-investments on paper, is a great way to get your head around a new way of investing. In reality, many of the approaches and techniques you use for traditional stock market investing also apply in the world of cryptocurrencies, and gaining a basic knowledge and confidence of the marketplace is essential prior to making any ‘real’ investments.

It is also worth making sure you fully understand the various investment terms and opportunities available, such as altcoins and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and how these differ to investing in established currencies like Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethererum or Litecoin. Not all currencies are accepted in all digital wallets, so you need understand any limitations or restrictions that may influence your investment choices.

Tip 2: Evaluate a digital online wallet vs cold storage

A digital wallet is required for any purchases of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum and this is where all the information relating to your currency is stored. You’ll also need to decide which provider to use and if you have any trusted peers who have already invested; it could be worth asking for their recommendations. Once you have selected a provider or exchange and bought your preferred currency, you must decide whether to leave it in your online wallet, or move it to a ‘cold storage’ device such as an external hard drive or a USB stick. Online storage is much more convenient, however it is far safer to store your currency offline, so evaluate the risk factors and choose whichever option works best for you.

Tip 3: Don’t invest the full amount right away

You have heard of the phrase ‘don’t put all of your eggs in one basket’ and the same applies to investing in cryptocurrencies. Start by investing a small amount and commit to regularly increasing this investment in incremental amounts. Building up your investment slowly over time helps you to learn as you invest and spread your risk. It also allows you to significantly increase the likely returns on your investment, rather than if you had only invested the original amount.

Tip 4: Seek help

In addition to asking for advice and tips from fellow investors and shadowing the activities of already successful investors or organisations and mirroring their investments, you now have the option to invest in a managed cryptocurrency account like The 10x Growth Account, which doesn’t focus on a specific currency, but invests across a portfolio of currencies to spread risk and generate the best chances of a positive return on your investment. If you have a minimum of £1,000 to invest, are happy to lock in your investment for 12 months and don’t have the time or the interest in learning the ropes for yourself, this can provide you with the perfect entry-route to cryptoinvesting, no experience necessary!

As with all investments, you should only ever invest what is affordable to you personally and it is sensible to gain independent financial advice before committing to any new investments.