Larry another lamb to the slaughter?

Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Global equities are positive into the back end of the week, with some welcome certainty from the Trump administration after the hiring of Larry Kudlow as new top economic strategist, helping the USD higher to the benefit of both the UK’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX. Despite the IEA warning a global trade war would damage oil demand, an uptick in demand at the end of 2017 has helped lift oil prices higher, while fears of a full blown US-China trade battle ebb away. For now.

The FTSE 100 is up a touch thanks to HSBC (small bounce, heavyweight), PRU (yesterday’s de-merger news), RIO (tech rebound), SHP/AZN (read-across from HIK rally), TSCO (JPMorgan upgrade), GLEN (extending bounce) and BP (oil off lows, share bounce from lows). Hampering progress are ULVR (HQ move, heavyweight), RB (PZ Cussons profits-warning), IMB (downtrend, testing late 2014 lows), BATS (heavyweight, sector weakness) and RBS (lower bond yields). The FTSE 100 has pulled back from resistance at 7160. The DAX 30 is in a narrow 100pt channel. Dow Jones Futures are up off a test of 24700 Feb rising support. Gold has edged back towards yesterday’s $1321 lows.”

