When is it going to stop raining..?

When is it going to stop raining..?
,

Morning all.
When is it going to stop raining..?
Even my ducks are wearing wellies and sou’wester’s..!

Same as yesterday guys, and the day before and the day before and the… this is becoming very monotonous and now we have the added Russian situation adding fuel to the tedium.

I have Euro$ in a range within a range now between 1.2425 and 1.2275 so waiting for that to be broken to maybe give some direction and pretty much could be said of the Cable between 1.4000 and 1.3925. $Yen is still the one I am looking at in particular as it tests the first support at 106.00 despite the recent small but none the less significant $ firming. EuroYen is also worth keeping an eye on.

Tomorrow is set to be a quiet day unless the Russians upset the apple cart.
A very, very quiet trading month for me so far.

Clive

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

Sign up to Investment Insights direct to your Inbox...

Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

Clive Arneil

Clive Arneil worked for major brokers for over 20 years trading most instruments in the Foreign Exchange markets as well as Derivatives. Brokered deals on behalf of some of the worlds largest banks including Barclays, Citibank, UBS, Nat West and the Bank of England. Worked mainly in the UK but also in Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. Retired from the Money Market at the age of 40 and worked as a financial data feed specialist supplying market data to Banks, Brokers and Spread-Betting companies. Still trading and teaching people the skills required to master today’s volatile markets.

Related Articles

Is this new Innovative Finance ISA the best way to invest in property regeneration?

Is this new Innovative Finance ISA the best way to invest in property regeneration?

A decade since JP bought Bear bones

A decade since JP bought Bear bones

JD Wetherspoon: Summer-loving? Not so much

JD Wetherspoon: Summer-loving? Not so much

Larry another lamb to the slaughter?

Larry another lamb to the slaughter?

Significantly shrinking the value of an estate

Significantly shrinking the value of an estate

5 trends shaping UK Build to Rent in 2018

5 trends shaping UK Build to Rent in 2018

PZ Cussons: Taking a bath

PZ Cussons: Taking a bath

Wall St fails to get high on Ludlow

Wall St fails to get high on Ludlow