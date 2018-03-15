Morning all.

When is it going to stop raining..?

Even my ducks are wearing wellies and sou’wester’s..!

Same as yesterday guys, and the day before and the day before and the… this is becoming very monotonous and now we have the added Russian situation adding fuel to the tedium.

I have Euro$ in a range within a range now between 1.2425 and 1.2275 so waiting for that to be broken to maybe give some direction and pretty much could be said of the Cable between 1.4000 and 1.3925. $Yen is still the one I am looking at in particular as it tests the first support at 106.00 despite the recent small but none the less significant $ firming. EuroYen is also worth keeping an eye on.

Tomorrow is set to be a quiet day unless the Russians upset the apple cart.

A very, very quiet trading month for me so far.

Clive