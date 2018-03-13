Equilibrium Asset Management has surpassed its half year target of £50 million net asset wins – by £30m.

The Wilmslow-based wealth management company landed £80m of net asset wins in six months and is aiming to replicate the feat in the second half of its financial year.

Managing Partner Gaynor Rigby described the milestone – which comes weeks after Equilibrium was named in the top 10 best small companies to work for in the UK by The Sunday Times for the second consecutive year – as ‘phenomenal’.

Equilibrium, which also has an office in Chester, currently manages over £750 million of assets for over 1,000 families.

Gaynor said: “To surpass our half year target of £50m with £80m net asset wins is nothing short of phenomenal and comes down to our exceptional service.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of and size of portfolios that we are asked to look after – in the last six months alone we’ve taken on six clients with over £2 million, and another half dozen with over £1 million.”

Equilibrium now employs 72 staff and turned over more than £7 million at the end of its last fiscal year in 2017.

The company specialises in all areas of wealth management, investment, pensions, tax planning and estate planning and works with high-net-worth individuals, couples and families.

Equilibrium Owner and Founder Colin Lawson said the company’s ethos is to develop long-term, bespoke financial plans for clients that ‘give them confidence for the future’.

He added: “Since the company was founded in 1995 there has always been a vision for sustained growth. We look to constantly evolve and adapt whilst allowing us to deliver the best and most efficient service to our clients.”