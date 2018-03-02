Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Equities have extended this week’s reversal, US President Trump to blame for reigniting trade war concerns with plans to slap punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to bolster his protectionist approach. This just as we head into an uncertain Italian election, with anti-EU/Euro parties in the lead, and await UK PM May’s latest major Brexit speech at 1.30pm. The FTSE 100 is dragged lower by RDSB/BP (lower oil), Miners (strong USD, Trump tariffs, risk-off), Banks (risk-off), BATS/DGE/VOD (higher bond yields hurting proxies) and AZN/GSK (pref for SHP breakout). Very limited help from ABF (Primark a bright spot on suffering UK high St?), SHP (breakout) and MNDI (results special div). The FTSE 100 has found support at overnight lows of 7100. The DAX 30 has re-tested 9 Feb lows of 11910. Dow Jones Futures are testing for a breach of 24400. Gold is trying for a breakout at $1324.”