Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“European equities are firmly in the red this morning, with continental stocks underperforming their London listed rivals. This derives from much the same drivers as yesterday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of both this weekend’s Italian election, and of course Brexit, but exacerbated by further concerns about too-aggressive Fed monetary policy tightening, risking the economic recovery, after weaker than expected US GDP and housing data yesterday.

The FTSE 100 is dragged lower by Miners (stronger USD, lower metals), WPP (results, poor outlook), RDSB (stronger USD, oil lower), ULVR/BATS (higher bond yields, bond-proxies shunned), BARC (ex-div), RBS (breached 200-day MA), with limited help from SHP (bullish breakout), EVR/CRH (results, good outlook) and BRBY (new CCO). The FTSE 100 is back below 7200, struggling after last night’s 7230 breakdown. The DAX 30 has broken below 12300 to extend yesterday’s bearish reversal. Dow Jones Futures have found support at 24925. Gold nears major $1308 support.”