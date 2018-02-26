Brace for basket of Brexit balderdash

Brace for basket of Brexit balderdash
,

Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Equities have made an upbeat start to the week in Europe, in spite of USD weakness (and thus GBP and EUR strength), and US Futures suggest a sharply higher open on Wall St this afternoon. Corporate results continue to be released, but the combination of political speeches on Brexit (Corbyn, Lidington, Fox, Barnier, May), US data (GDP, Income & Spending) and central bankers (ECB Draghi, Fed’s Powell) are likely to dominate this week as we head into an exciting Italian general election. The FTSE 100 is positive thanks to the contribution from ULVR/RB (Consumer staples bounce), BHP/RIO/GLEN/AAL (weaker GBP, metals up), BP (weaker USD, higher oil) and ABF (trading update), easily offsetting minimal drag from HSBC (no buyback; Guardian reports Sir Philip Green asked HSBC to help him find a buyer for Arcadia), SHP (downtrend) and BATS (£45 resistance; bond proxies being shunned as bond yields rise). The FTSE 100 trades off its 7290 highs, still hindered by Feb falling highs resistance. The DAX 30 is trying to hold its break above 12500. Dow Jones Futures have extended their breakout to 25500. Gold has broken back above $1336.”

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

Sign up to Investment Insights direct to your Inbox...

Categories: Alternative Investments, News

About Author

Accendo Markets

Related Articles

Another Trump test of investor mettle

Another Trump test of investor mettle

Mondi: Special delivery!

Mondi: Special delivery!

Trump puts pedal to the metal

Trump puts pedal to the metal

Pullback gets its march on

Pullback gets its march on

Carpetright to the wall?

Carpetright to the wall?

My Yen prediction

My Yen prediction

Will 4 be the magic number?

Will 4 be the magic number?

Persimmon: Best in yield

Persimmon: Best in yield