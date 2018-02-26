Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Equities have made an upbeat start to the week in Europe, in spite of USD weakness (and thus GBP and EUR strength), and US Futures suggest a sharply higher open on Wall St this afternoon. Corporate results continue to be released, but the combination of political speeches on Brexit (Corbyn, Lidington, Fox, Barnier, May), US data (GDP, Income & Spending) and central bankers (ECB Draghi, Fed’s Powell) are likely to dominate this week as we head into an exciting Italian general election. The FTSE 100 is positive thanks to the contribution from ULVR/RB (Consumer staples bounce), BHP/RIO/GLEN/AAL (weaker GBP, metals up), BP (weaker USD, higher oil) and ABF (trading update), easily offsetting minimal drag from HSBC (no buyback; Guardian reports Sir Philip Green asked HSBC to help him find a buyer for Arcadia), SHP (downtrend) and BATS (£45 resistance; bond proxies being shunned as bond yields rise). The FTSE 100 trades off its 7290 highs, still hindered by Feb falling highs resistance. The DAX 30 is trying to hold its break above 12500. Dow Jones Futures have extended their breakout to 25500. Gold has broken back above $1336.”