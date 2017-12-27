“European equity markets are mixed as they re-join their North American and Asian counterparts, with the FTSE 100 outperforming thanks to gains from its heavily weighted materials segment while the German DAX is negative. Miners are leading the FTSE’s charge higher after Copper traded a fresh three and half year high on Christmas Day, however a significant contribution from Oilers, the index’s largest sector, is aiding the latest foray in record territory. Continued concern as to the impact of last week’s Catalonian election victory for pro-independence parties, as well as a Euro recovery from its Christmas Day ‘flash crash’, are both weighing on mainland European equities, while US futures are clawing back gains following a negative Boxing day session impacted by an Apple sell-off.

The UK FTSE is at fresh highs, led by Miners and Oilers, while offering minimal drag are Media and US-exposed names. Germany’s DAX sees weakness across almost all sectors, with Tech, Defensives and Banks struggling the most.

The FTSE 100 could be in the midst of a bullish flag to 7710. The DAX 30 has retreated from 13100, however is holding above the key 13000 mark. Dow Jones Futures have been unable to overcome resistance at 24785. Gold remains in an impressive uptrend, gaining traction at fresh December highs.”