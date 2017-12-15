The Brexit Shenanigans continue

,

Hi guys.
The time has come for me to hang up my trading boots for the year as I prepare for the festive madness that’s just around the corner.
Dinner for 14, open fires, pressies and a calorific catastrophe awaits.

The Brexit Shenanigans continue as today Theresa May heads once again to Brussels after a “hit” from the UK government.
I’m not surprised – are you..?
We have to remember the vote to “go or not to go” was pretty much even-stevens so getting any agreement at Westminster is going to be almost impossible as the two sides clash on political principle rather than the actual big issue. It’ll all end in tears what ever happens and the finger of blame for any future downturn in the UK economy firmly pointed at the Tory’s.

Yesterdays’s  FOMC news created it’s usual market mayhem causing a $ sell-off and so now I am waiting to see if the recent upward momentum is over and it gets back into its longer term down-trend.

There are a couple of tiny trades to add to the trading account that will be done later this morning and that’s about it for the year.

Monday the 8th of January will be when I get going again as I take a 3 week trading break. My focus now will be on anything but Forex.

2018 is going to be a big one I am sure with some fantastic moves and the trading account risk element will be raised slightly to around 0.5% doubling its 2017 settings.

So to end the year may I take this opportunity to wish all my friends and  followers a very Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous new year

Clive

Categories: Analysis, Guest Writers, Viewpoint

About Author

Clive Arneil

Clive Arneil worked for major brokers for over 20 years trading most instruments in the Foreign Exchange markets as well as Derivatives. Brokered deals on behalf of some of the worlds largest banks including Barclays, Citibank, UBS, Nat West and the Bank of England. Worked mainly in the UK but also in Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. Retired from the Money Market at the age of 40 and worked as a financial data feed specialist supplying market data to Banks, Brokers and Spread-Betting companies. Still trading and teaching people the skills required to master today’s volatile markets.

