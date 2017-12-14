The Sovereign is The Royal Mint’s 22 carat gold flagship coin. Struck on 22 carat gold and finished to Proof standard. The 2018 Sovereign features Benedetto Pistrucci’s depiction of St George and the dragon. First struck for the Sovereigns of George III in 1817, this iconic image has endured for more than 200 years.

Chris Howard, The Royal Mint’s director of bullion, said: “The Sovereign is The Royal Mint’s flagship coin and has long been referred to as ‘the Chief Coin of The World’. The Sovereign remains a compelling choice for bullion investors, and continues to be recognised across the world as a trusted means of precious metal investment.”

The Sovereign is one of the most tightly specified coins in the world, and is guaranteed by the 1971 Coinage Act and independently verified every year at the Trial of the Pyx.

The exceptional purity of The Sovereign’s 916.7 gold means it is CGT exempt in the UK and VAT free in the UK and European community.

The bullion Sovereign is available at The Royal Mint’s trading website www.royalmintbullion.com through which customers are able to buy, store and sell The Royal Mint’s bullion coins quickly and securely, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Sovereign costs from £228.58 and the Half Sovereign costs from £118.50.