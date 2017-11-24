Wednesday Findel (interim results) As the critical Christmas trading period gets properly underway, and Black Friday is coming shortly, the market will be interested in how the Express Gifts online retailing business is performing. The market was pleased to hear in August that there had finally been an improvement in profitability at the educational supplies business, which has been struggling for some time. Most of the market’s attention will be on whether the improvement has been sustained since then and whether sales are also increasing. RPC (interim results) The shares have underperformed the market so far this year after a good run, but published results have shown that the plastic packaging design group has continued to perform well. Full year results in June beat market expectations and a second quarter trading update in September confirmed that revenues in the first half were forecast to be well up on last year. Profits should also show some good growth and the market will be interested in how recent acquisitions, such as Letica in the US, are performing given that management has said that it is more focused on that than on looking for new acquisitions.