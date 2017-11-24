|Wednesday
Findel (interim results)
As the critical Christmas trading period gets properly underway, and Black Friday is coming shortly, the market will be interested in how the Express Gifts online retailing business is performing. The market was pleased to hear in August that there had finally been an improvement in profitability at the educational supplies business, which has been struggling for some time. Most of the market’s attention will be on whether the improvement has been sustained since then and whether sales are also increasing.
RPC (interim results)
The shares have underperformed the market so far this year after a good run, but published results have shown that the plastic packaging design group has continued to perform well. Full year results in June beat market expectations and a second quarter trading update in September confirmed that revenues in the first half were forecast to be well up on last year. Profits should also show some good growth and the market will be interested in how recent acquisitions, such as Letica in the US, are performing given that management has said that it is more focused on that than on looking for new acquisitions.
Thursday
Marston’s (full-year results)
There will be a considerable degree of interest in these figures given the recent signs of weaker consumer sentiment and some poor trading figures from peers. The last update in October provided some reassurance for investors as it stated that sales and profits were expected to be ahead of last year with only a slight drop in the profit margin. The market will be focused particularly on the performance of the destination and premium pubs, the level of the dividend and any changes to the previously announced expansion plans.
Economic Diary
Announcements for the w/c 27 November 2017
28 November, US Consumer Confidence – Conference Board
The closely watched Conference Board measure of US consumer confidence points to boom. Last month, the index rose to 125.9, a near 17-year high, and was consistent with a 6% annualised growth in consumer spending. This index has proven to be a good guide in the past, if it continues to remain high, it may not be so long before this is reflected in growth in US GDP, and also in higher US interest rates, with an impact on the UK.
30 November. Flash estimate euro area inflation, November – Eurostat
While analysts are predicting rising interest rates in the US and UK and reducing quantitative easing in the EU, the story of EU inflation belies this story. In October, EU inflation was just 1.4%, and core inflation with energy, food and tobacco, stripped out, was just 0.9%, the lowest level since May. Did it continue to be so modest in November?
Other announcements include:
28 November
- Financial Stability Report November 2017 – Bank of England
29 November
- Ownership of UK quoted shares, 2016 – ONS
- US Gross Domestic Product, Q3 2017, (Second) – BEA
30 November
- EU unemployment, October – Eurostat
