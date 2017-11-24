Manchester United FC is known for being one of the best football teams in the world. The club’s status and plentiful funding means that it has the pick of players, coaches and managers from across the globe.

Football fans appreciate they heritage of Old Trafford as a venue, but now it seems that a new kind of international interest is being stirred up in this hotbed of sporting activity.

“Old Trafford has an unbreakable connection with football, but there’s actually a lot more to the area than sport alone. Those living there enjoy easy access to Manchester city centre, Media City, White City Retail Park and the University Quarter. The mixture of local amenities and proximity to key areas of the city is causing investors to take a much closer look at Old Trafford.”

Jonathan Stephens, Managing Director, Surrenden Invest

The interest from investors is supported by data from a range of sources. pwc has just highlighted Manchester as the UK’s top city investment prospect in its Emerging Trends in Real Estate Europe 2018 report, while figures from Zoopla pinpoint the M16 postcode area as enjoying property price rises above the overall level for the city – 4.46% for M16 compared to 4.22% for Manchester as a whole over the past year.

Against this exciting investment backdrop, property investment specialists Surrenden Invest has just announced the launch of the superb new Kinetic development.

With 48 apartments designed for modern, professional tenants, the building offers both investors and residents the chance to be a part of one of Manchester’s most exciting locations. The apartments have been shaped to the needs of contemporary urban residents, from their elegant, Italian-designed kitchens, to their sleek, stylish interiors.

Not only have the apartments been designed to suit professional tenants, but they have also been created with university students in mind. Just moments from Kinetic, Lancaster University is opening a brand new campus for 6,500 students from September 2019. Students with a taster for refined living will no doubt be delighted by Kinetic, while Kinetic residents will benefit from use of the new campus leisure centre.

“Old Trafford is still up and coming in terms of its investment credentials, so Kinetic offers a particularly exciting opportunity for investors who like to be at the forefront of an area’s growth (and reap the financial rewards that doing so entails).

“The creation of the new university campus, as well as the existing attractions of the Old Trafford location, mean that this development has been conceived not just with an eye on the present but also with future considerations taken into account.”

Jonathan Stephens, Managing Director, Surrenden Invest