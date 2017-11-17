Shares in the betting group have recovered modestly in recent weeks, mainly due to hopes that the government’s review of fixed odds betting terminals may not be quite as punishing as previously feared. The last trading update in August beat market expectations with an especially strong online performance, although first half profits fell 7%. Progress in the Australian and US operations will also be a focus for investors in this update.

Tuesday Babcock International (Q2 results) Investors will be hoping that management can restore some confidence in the company after recent concerns over potential delays to defence contracts. The shares have underperformed and were not helped by problems at other companies in the support service sector. Investors will be concentrating on the outlook for 2018, its order book and bid pipeline. easyJet (Final results) These are interesting times for the airline sector and especially easyJet. The recent appointment of a new chief executive, a former deputy CEO of TUI, did not set the market alight but at least removes the uncertainty about who is going to replace Dame Carolyn McCall in the captain’s seat after she leaves in January. The purchase of assets from the failing Air Berlin airline was seen as a positive move, and the failure of Monarch may also create opportunities for the company. In October the company said the fourth quarter had seen record passenger numbers, although revenue per seat fell back 3.7%. Intertek (Q3 trading update) Shares in this quality assurance, safety testing and inspection company have performed exceptionally well over the years. It is still quite exposed to trading volumes and capital expenditure in the commodities and oil market, but the pickup in activity in these sectors should help the company see further improvements. The group at the half year stage saw revenues rise by 14%, but the FX boost experienced by sterling’s fall after Brexit may begin to fade. However, we would expect cost savings and integration of small acquisitions to further improve the margins. Kingfisher (Q3 trading update) The company has been forced to make structural changes to cut costs as difficult conditions remain in certain parts of its business, especially in France. These structural changes and the unification programme of bringing different operations together have had its difficulties. However, it’s hoped we will begin to see the benefits come through shortly. While there is some expectation that the hard pressed consumer in the UK is feeling the pinch and making fewer visits to B&Q stores in the UK, we should still expect to see good growth in their Screwfix division which targets the professional market. Investors will expect to hear the progress of their plan to expand the product ranges and how expansion in Germany is going. Other companies reporting today include: CRH (Q3 trading update), Compass (Q4 results), Telecom Plus (Q2 results), Johnson Matthey (Q2 results)