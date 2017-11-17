250,000 visitors descend on Halifax in response to Piece Hall opening in August 2017

Average Halifax property value is £70k below national average (Zoopla)

New Martins Mill provides investors with a piece of Halifax’s textile history (Property Frontiers)

Best known for its history as a wool and textile centre, the West Yorkshire town of Halifax is undergoing an exciting revival – and its former cloth mills are firmly at the heart of its new life.

It all began with an inspirational vision for Piece Hall, a Grade I listed cloth hall for handloom weavers consisting of 315 rooms set around a central courtyard. After a three year, £19 million restoration project, Piece Hall opened to the public on 1 August 2017 as a centre for trade, heritage and culture. Since it reopened, more than 250,000 people have visited Piece Hall – and many have discovered Halifax as a result, from property investors to business owners.

“This is a period of transformation for our town. We have wonderful buildings, a highly skilled workforce and, being close to the M62, great road links. In fact, everything new businesses need.”

Barry Collins, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Calderdale Council

The flurry of interest in Halifax and its heritage is already having a noticeable impact, with local estate agents highlighting an uptick in interest in the town’s property market as a result of the increased visitor numbers.

Piece Hall has served to pique the interest of many buyers. Halifax’s excellent value for money has then furthered that level of attention. The average property price in the town is just £154,217, according to Zoopla, following an increase in prices of 14.6% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the UK House Price Index for August lists the UK’s average property price as £225,956.

“Halifax has a real up-and-coming vibe to it right now, with Piece Hall having kick-started an elevated level of interest in the town. Buyers and renters are particularly interested in being a part of the town’s cultural heritage, and the textile industry is the epicentre of that.”

Ray Withers, CEO, Property Frontiers

The most recent textile-related offering in Halifax is the superbly redeveloped, six-storey – Martins Mill. The building, which harks back to the 1800s, offers 60 unique one and two-bedroom apartments, the majority of which enjoy spectacular views of Shibden Valley’s rolling hills.

Exclusively available through Property Frontiers, the apartments will allow investors to capitalise on Halifax’s current notoriety and tap into the town’s huge potential for turning its history into its future.

“Martins Mill is perfectly positioned for those interested in the Halifax market and looking to profit from property in the town. The development blends a stunning external façade with delightfully contemporary interiors that have been designed with professional renters and their families in mind. It’s an excellent investment opportunity for those with their finger on the property market’s pulse.”

Ray Withers, CEO, Property Frontiers