Most landlords undeterred by Brexit uncertainty

A majority of landlords are undeterred by the prospect of leaving the EU, the Landlord Voice Survey from Simple Landlords Insurance shows.

Only one in ten landlords would postpone expanding their property portfolios because of Brexit, whilst 3% of landlords said they would increase their investment in the buy-to-let market.

However, other issues have affected the market. Simple’s research found that market forces including stamp duty, capital gains tax and stricter mortgage lending rules mean that more than half (56%) of landlords owning at least five properties, and 41% overall, have re-evaluated their investment plans in the past year.

Just 1% of landlords with larger portfolios and only 3% overall consider the government to be supportive of the buy-to-let market.

Despite the current uncertainty, a third of landlords (32%) with five or more properties plan to invest more over the next two years.

Alex Huntley, director of operations at Simple Landlords, said: “Brexit turns out to be the least of landlords’ worries – it is government policy that’s causing the most sleepless nights and causing landlords to mistrust policy-makers.

“Yet despite the uncertainly and instability in the market, landlords remain remarkably up-beat about their future prospects. The bigger the landlord, the more positive the outlook.

“Opportunities remain for landlords who are focused on managing their investments, staying ahead of the regulatory curve, and growing steadily but surely.”

